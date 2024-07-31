English
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has been played by half a million players

The action game has had a rather impressive debut.

It seems like Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has debuted to quite an impressive reception, as following its launch on July 18, the action title from A44 Games has already reached half a million players.

We're told in a press release that Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has topped 500,000 players, but what we haven't been told is exactly how many of those players come from Game Pass, which the title was included on for its debut day. No doubt at least a good portion have downloaded and tested the game through the subscription service.

Have you played Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and what were your thoughts on the game?

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

