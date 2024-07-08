Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn battles shown in new trailer

HQ

July might be one of the sleepiest gaming months of the year, but it's not without new releases, and one of the upcoming games is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. It's developed by A44 Games, and looks surprisingly sophisticated, with awesome battles against ancient deities using axes and ancient guns.

In a new video, we get a deeper look at the game system which seems to be very flexible with how you can build skills and use equipment, and we also get a chance to examine the battles more closely, including a meaty boss fight.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on July 18 - and it's conveniently included with Game Pass straight from day one.