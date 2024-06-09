Flintlock: Siege of Dawn has a premiere date and new trailer

HQ

The somewhat unique Flintlock: Siege of Dawn, described by developers A44 Games as "an explosive Souls-like" has finally been given a release date. This after it was originally shown off at this time two years ago, with a release date during last year, but subsequently postponed. Now we know that the title, which seems to borrow heavily from both God of War and Bloodborne, will launch on July 18, just over a month from now.

Check out the trailer here and judge for yourself - is explosive souls-like on your late summer menu, do you think?