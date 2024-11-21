Flint: Treasure of Oblivion will arrive on PC and consoles just ahead of the holidays

HQ

While many of us were expecting to begin our journey across the seven seas in Savage Level's pirate strategy RPG in October, the game was delayed at the last minute and never arrived when planned. Fortunately, we do now know when Flint: Treasure of Oblivion will debut as publisher Microids has affirmed that the game will launch on PC, Xbox Series, and PS5 on December 17.

This was confirmed in a press release and a recent new trailer that delves into the crew management and mechanics of the game in greater depth. It also explores just a handful of the role-playing opportunities that the game based on the Treasure Island classical novel will offer.

With Flint: Treasure of Oblivion debuting in a month, do you plan on setting sail just ahead of the holidays?