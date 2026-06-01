Flight to Mallorca diverted over alarming Bluetooth device name

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A flight between Newark and Mallorca took an unexpected turn over the weekend after the name of a Bluetooth device on board caused concern, leading the United Airlines plane to turn back just one hour after take-off.

According to reports from passengers on board, they were asked several times to turn off Bluetooth on their phones and devices, but when the signal in question remained active, the situation escalated and the pilot decided to return to Newark.

Once the plane landed again, a thorough inspection was conducted, and all passengers were required to go through an additional security check. Reports indicate that the suspected signal came from a fitness tracker, smartwatch, or other wearable device that had been labelled "bomb."

After the passengers and the plane were checked, the aircraft was able to continue its journey to Spain and Mallorca. The incident has not yet led to any reported charges, but the matter is currently being investigated by local authorities.