Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to PSVR2—and It looks wild

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Did Microsoft just make the Playstation VR2 interesting all over again? It sure seems that way, because out of nowhere, it has now been announced that Flight Simulator 2024 will support it on Playstation 5 via an update. This means that the experience of sitting in the digital cockpit will be fundamentally transformed. How cool is that?

VR support is expected to be released later this year and will cover the entire game, from the largest to the smallest aircraft, and regardless of mission type, with full integration of controls and input devices. Simply put, it's incredibly impressive. In a blog post, they write:

"With up to 125 different aircraft to try out, many providing a very different experience via VR, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is looking to deliver an enhanced level of authenticity in simulated flying for both fans and newcomers alike"

Do you own VR2, and will you be testing it with Flight Simulator later this year?