Flight prices from France to rise as government increases air tax

Next month, the cost of flights from France will soar as the government significantly increases its solidarity tax on airline tickets. The French administration justifies the hike on both ecological and fiscal grounds, but critics argue it could harm the country's competitiveness on the global stage.

With Air France estimating a €100 million hit and Ryanair threatening to scale back operations in France, the measure is expected to shake up the market. The new taxes, which will apply to domestic, European, and long-haul flights, aim to raise nearly €1 billion annually, all in an effort to reduce France's growing deficit.

While the French government defends the measure as fair, pointing out that the wealthiest 20% of the population is responsible for over half of air travel spending, the tax increases have sparked outrage within the aviation industry. The new rules are part of the 2025 budget bill, which was passed without a vote by Prime Minister François Bayrou. For now, it remains to be seen whether the tax will drive airlines away or leave passengers picking up the tab.