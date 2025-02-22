Flesh Made Fear: Classic survival horror with a modern twist

Tainted Pact, known for titles like Suffer the Night, Terror at Oakheat, and Massacre at the Mirage, has unveiled its latest nostalgia-infused creation: Flesh Made Fear. The game is described as a tribute to the survival horror genre of the PSX era, drawing heavy inspiration from the original Resident Evil games of that time — complete with all that entails. That means charmingly low-resolution graphics, enhanced with some modern sensibilities.

Flesh Made Fear centers around an elite soldier from the Reaper Intervention Platoon, a covert task force dispatched to neutralize Victor "The Dripper" Ripper, a brilliant yet insane former CIA agent. His sinister experiments have transformed a remote small town into a nightmare teeming with grotesque monsters and brainwashed minions.

Sound familiar? Yep, it's exactly as wonderfully retro as it seems — complete with a mansion filled with all kinds of horrors. For those interested in supporting the project, there are two ways: add the game to your Steam wishlist or check out the Kickstarter campaign (which hasn't gone live yet). Check out the trailer below — pretty cool, right?

Does this sound like something you'd be interested in?