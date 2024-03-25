Fleabag and Wonka star Olivia Colman weighs in on Hollywood's gender pay gap

HQ

It does feel like a while ago that problems surrounding a gender pay gap in Hollywood were taking over discussions around the movie industry. While we may have moved past those discussions, it doesn't mean the issue went away.

Speaking with CNN, Olivia Colman, star of Fleabag, Peep Show, Secret Invasion, Wonka, and much more, weighed in with her thoughts. "Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences," she began.

"And actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason not to pay women as much as their male counterparts. I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a fuck of a lot more than I am."

She then referred to one example she remembered where there was a 12,000 percent difference. Even if we hear success stories like Margot Robbie earning tens of millions from Barbie, it seems that there is still a pay gap problem in Hollywood.