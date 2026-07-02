Flask Hands-On Preview: An eccentric autobattler supported by a wonderfully unique, charming personality

Roguelikes and autobattlers. They fill a games journalist's inbox almost as much as deckbuillders these days, and while there are always games and developers taking a different approach to these genres, it can be difficult to get excited for them. Flaskwas different, I could see that much from one glimpse at the art style, which comes from the mind of John Kenn Mortensen, mixing all sorts of weird and wonderful fantasy influences to create something that feels like a brilliant mix of Bakshi, Pratchett, Edward Gorey, and Jim Henson.

But, until I played Flask, I was unsure whether it would just be a lovely coat of paint on something we're all too familiar with these days. Then, when I got my hands on the game, I saw that it had a brilliant spark of personality, that went beyond its look. Flask is a fantasy roguelike autobattler, set in a world where a portal opened to a goblin kingdom, letting all sorts of evil flow through it. As one of many alchemists setting out to defeat the goblin menace and get loads of loot, players take on the role of a moving tower throughout the map, which has a small team of homunculi made to explore the toxic goblin wastelands and fight the monsters within. Instead of cards, you have flasks, as well as snacks and items to buff up your homunculi as you venture through a dozen different environments, taking on monsters as well as your fellow players.

Like The Bazaar and other autobattlers that use a player-vs-player function, Flask doesn't have you fight anyone else in real-time, and instead you're fighting the ghost of another player's build that got that far. They can be pretty strong no matter what stage of a run you're at, but luckily defeat doesn't mean the end of your adventure. You can actually lose twice against the six other alchemists you'll face, and still end up with a victory, something you can experience as the newly released demo lets you play start to finish.

Something that feels instantly rewarding in Flask is how it allows you and encourages you to be adaptable. The flasks, items, and snacks all grow in strength throughout a run, so even if you think you've got the perfect build right now, when the shop opens up you might decide to just throw everything away and completely change the way you're playing. In Flask, you can opt for a simpler upgrade type of build, where you just swap out old flasks for new ones with fancy new colours, but you can also alter the gameplay style you go for. I swapped from having loads of traps with my Rogue to using lots of Chain cards, which played off one another for some devastating damage later on.

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Flask is so easy to have fun with. As someone who's seen a lot of autobattlers but never really bothered with the genre much, I feel like this is the experience I was missing out on. Perhaps I'm just high on the ego boost of winning my first run with the team at Chop Chop watching, but I also found the gameplay to be so addictive that I held the devs hostage for an extra 30 minutes so I could finish said run. Flask is one of those games where you'll tell yourself you'll log on for just a round or two, then end up playing until the sun is piercing through your shut curtains. Its world is odd and gross at times, but so full of fantasy flair from decades past that it's impossible not to fall in love with it if you're a fan of any of the artists I mentioned at the start of the preview.

If I had to pick out one thing I've noticed in this early playtest of Flask, it's that the UI can be quite hard to decipher at times. The map and playing pieces are wonderfully made, but when you enter certain events it's not immediately clear what needs doing or how you get out of them. For the recycler event, for example, you have to put your flasks and items in its mouth, which isn't clear and could maybe do with a small arrow. It just stops there being a moment where you're taken out of the flow, and of course this is only something that'll help brand-new players. It's a nitpick, definitely, but some clearer UI would mean you really spot those popping pieces of art when they're lingering around the map or wider screen. If this hampers the overall look of the game, though, I'd say ditch the concept of a clearer UI, as Flask's art style is so impressive and immersive it's worth being confused at some points.

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Flask has a lot of content already, and it seems the systems are ironed out enough to the point where Chop Chop Games can just focus on adding more and more as time goes on. As I finally grow tired of Slaying the Spire again and again, I feel Flask can instantly fulfil that time sink gap for me and anyone else wanting to linger in a fantasy realm that feels like it harkens back to the first fantasy movies and series I watched and books I read. Its art is as vivid as its gameplay is addictive, and even if you know the genres Flask is inspired by well enough, there's always a new concoction to make.