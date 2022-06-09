Flashback makes a comeback - sequel announced with trailer

1992 was not only the year yours truly came into the world, it was also the year Delphine Software's Flashback was released. One of the most influential games ever made was then honoured (?) with a 1995 sequel called Fade To Black, countless re-releases and a useless remake in 2013. Nothing has come close to the brilliance of the original, but perhaps now it's time for a proper comeback.

Flashback 2 may have been announced a month ago, but tonight we got our first gameplay trailer. Featuring a quirky sci-fi indie piece, it looks promising at least in advance, but time will tell if it lives up to 1992's transformative experience. French developers Microids are now at the helm, with platforms including PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One, Switch and PC.