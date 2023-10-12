Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Flashback 2

Flashback 2's story explained in new video

Conrad B. Hart returns 30 years after the original release of Flashback.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a gameplay showing of Flashback 2 last month, Microids has now decided that it's about time we get to know more about the story in Conrad B. Hart's new adventure.

This time, the whole world is at stake as we're being invaded by aliens, Morphs, led by General Lazarus. Your task is to help Conrad B. Hart to find his friend Ian, who has the knowledge to stop the nasty Morphs from ending our civilization. Besides a better look at both the story and how it is being told, we also get to see some gameplay of what hopefully will be an exciting adventure where we'll get to visit places like "New Tokyo, New Washington, and the Jungles of Titan".

Flashback 2 launches on November 16 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

HQ
Flashback 2

Related texts



Loading next content