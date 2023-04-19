Flashback 2 launches in November and will get a Limited Edition

HQ

Flashback 2 is, as the name suggests, the sequel to the 1992 classic adventure Flashback, which was announced in 2021. It was supposed to launch the following year, but like so many other titles, it was delayed and postponed until this year instead.

While no new release date has yet been announced by publisher Microids, it seems that we can look forward to new adventures with Conrad in November. According to an updated Amazon store page, Flashback 2 will be released during this month, with no date specified.

We are also told that a Limited Edition (including a steelbook case and a digital soundtrack) is on its way, which you can check out pictures of further down, and below them you will find the game's official description.

"After a brief exchange with his friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart witnessed his kidnapping, leaving behind high-tech equipment that will be useful for the investigation. Conrad will have no choice but to put on his hero outfit to find answers. Go through 5 levels in a semi-open world, through 4 different graphic universes (Jungle, City, Factory, Morph ship). Interconnected game levels that form a semi-open world. Game designed in 2.5D for more immersion. Multiple goals and obstacles. Drive a mech and get on a motorcycle to get around. Hide to escape and eliminate enemies in silence."