Flashback 2 gets a jungle trailer

HQ

The original Flashback is often considered to be a masterpiece and a highly influential action adventure that helped progress the video game industry in several ways.

It got a sequel called Fade to Black in 1995 and there was plans for a third title called Flashback Legends for Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s, and there are also updated versions of the original game released. Unfortunately, none of these managed to reach the heights of Flashback, but we have to admit that the upcoming Flashback 2 might actually be what we have been waiting roughly 30 years for.

Flashback 2 launches in November for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox, and we have now got a new trailer of things to come. This time, we get a better look at the jungle that the protagonist Conrad B. Hart has to visit while searching for his friend Ian, who has the knowledge to help him stop the Morphs from ending our civilization.