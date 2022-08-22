Flashback 2 delayed to 2023

As this has been a couple of really ridiculous months when it comes to delays, it should come as a surprise to no one that we're starting of this week as well with a new delay. This time it is Microids that has confirmed on Twitter that Flashback 2 has been hit with a delay.

It was originally planned for a late 2022 release, but it has now been moved to sometime during 2023. The publisher writes that "A more accurate launch date will be shared at a later time." while also promising to "keep you up to date regularly about the development progress".

The original Flashback was released back in 1992, which means the sequel is missing its 30th anniversary. As long as it results in a good game in the end, we're still happy though, but what do you think?

