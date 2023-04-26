Flashback 2 confirmed to arrive this November

HQ

Microids has revealed when Flashback 2 will be debuting on PC and consoles. Announced alongside a new gameplay trailer, we're told that the title will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, all sometime in November. The exact date hasn't been detailed.

This game, which will be a sequel to the 1992 title, is being developed by the original's creator, Paul Cuisset, alongside Microids Lyon/Paris studios, and is described as follows:

"In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into a breathtaking adventure full of twists and turns and revelations with the help of his few allies, including A.I.S.H.A., his iconic AI-powered weapon!"

To add to the trailer and release window news, Microids also revealed a couple of editions of Flashback 2, with the Limited Edition including the base game, a Steelbook, and the digital soundtrack, and the Collector's Edition boasting all of that content as well as the original Flashback as a digital edition, an 8-inch figurine of Conrad, three lithographs, a badge, and two sticker sheets. The pricing of these two editions were not disclosed.