Flash Wolves makes esports history by signing oldest professional yet

HQ

Esports is a young man's game. Like professional sports, we tend to see younger folk involved in the competitive action, but this is hardly the case for today's news. The Taiwanese organisation Flash Wolves has made history by signing the oldest professional player to date to a major team, as following becoming a bit of a sensation in the fighting world, Bruce "GamerBee" Hsiang has joined the organisation at the ripe age of 46-years-old.

GamerBee has spoken about joining an esports organisation in his mid-40s, stating the following: "In Taiwan, everyone knows the Flash Wolves when it comes to esports teams. As one of Taiwan's top esports organizations, they've had top players in games like League of Legends, Arena of Valor, and Hearthstone.

"They are undoubtedly a representative team in the Taiwanese esports scene. After moving between overseas teams, I'm finally back in the Flash Wolves' Taiwanese family.

"Their professionalism and resources in esports are undeniable. I believe that with their support, I can focus more on training and competition, and strive for even greater goals!"

Granted, GamerBee isn't a new kid on the competitive fighting and Street Fighter block, as he has been competing in the scene for decades, even appearing in grand finals in the mid 2010s. We'll have to see if with the support of Flash Wolves he can return to the mountaintop and once again stamp his name into Street Fighter history.