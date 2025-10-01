Flash floods claim nine lives in Odesa

HQ

We just got the news that torrential rains in southern Ukraine have triggered flash floods in Odesa, leaving at least nine people dead, including an entire family unable to escape rising waters in their home. Emergency crews worked through the night, rescuing stranded residents and pulling vehicles from submerged streets, while large parts of the region remain without electricity. Authorities described the rainfall as unprecedented, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding homes, roads, and farmland. Rescue efforts continue as officials assess the damage and search for missing people.