Flame-wielding platformer Nocturnal arrives this Spring

Dear Villagers and developer Sunnyside Games has announced a new platformer called Nocturnal. Said to be arriving this spring on PC and consoles, the video game will be an action exploration odyssey where players will need to fight back against mist that is shrouding an ancient island.

The story for the game, as the press release states, revolves around Ardeshir, a young soldier who can use fiery powers, as he returns to his home island of Nahran. Upon arriving, he discovers the island has been engulfed in mist and must therefore use his flaming powers to fight back by igniting the environment, powering up machinery, and burning beings of dark magic.

"With Nocturnal we wanted to combine the immediacy and timelessness of classic platforming adventures with a more modern dynamism," said Sunnyside Games co-founder Gabriel Sonderegger. "The flames and mist give players a neat balance of oscillating between feeling weak and oppressed, with fleeting moments of triumph as they engulf their weapons in fire. We think it adds a unique flow to a classic genre and look forward to everyone being able to play Nocturnal when it launches later this year."

As for when exactly Nocturnal will arrive, that has yet to be determined, but we do have a few screenshots from the game, which you can catch below.