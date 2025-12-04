Flamengo wins the Brasileirão: best season in history with the Intercontinental Cup in the horizon

HQ

Brazilian club Flamengo clinged the Brazilian Championship, or Brasileirão, the league title in Brazil, only days after winning the Libertadores Cup (the top club competition in South America), and still one matchday remaining of the tournament, with a good enough lead (78 points) over rival Palmeiras (73 points)... which was also their rival for the Libertadores.

The Brazilian club from Rio de Janeiro has enjoyed their best season in history: they achieve the double of league and Libertadores for the second time after 2019 (a record only matched by Pelé's Santos in the 1960s), but they have also won the Campeonato Carioca and the Supercopa do Brasil.

And they could still lift a fifth title, the Intercontinental Cup in Qatar. They will face Cruz Azul (Mexico) in the Derby of the Americas on December 10, and could face Paris Saint-Germain in the final on December 17 for the second edition of the (new) intercontinental Cup, won last year by Real Madrid.