Flamengo is an official partner for eFootball PES 2021

Konami has announced a new partnership with Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, as the Brazilian giant becomes an official eFootball PES 2021 partner. Fans of the current Brazilian and Libertadores champion can expect updated kits, likenesses for almost all players, and the Maracanã stadium for Flamengo matches (no COVID-19 restrictions apply in PES).

eFootball PES 2021 will become available on September 15, and it's a £24.99 / €29,99 expansion for eFootball PES 2020, updating kits, rosters, and other details for the upcoming football season.