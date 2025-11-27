Flamengo and Palmeiras meet once again in the Libertadores final this Saturday

HQ

Undoubtedly, the biggest football match this weekend will be the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Palmeiras, two Brazilian teams. The twop football club competition in South America ends on Saturday November 29 at the Estadio Monumental "U" in Lima, Peru, kicking off at 16:00 local time, 22:00 CET, 21:00 GMT.

Palmeiras came from 3 goals behind in the first leg and defeated Liga de Quito 4-0 last month, while Flamengo held Racing Club (from Argentina) to a 0-0 where the only goal in the first leg counted.

This will be the seventh final of the Libertadores between Brazilian clubs, including the 2021 final with the same teams. That year, Palmeiras won their third title, having won in 1999, 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, Flamengo, the former club of Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr, won the title also three times in 1981, 2019 and 2022.