Flagship capabilities meets a smaller body in the Xiaomi 13 Lite

There are so many different types of smartphones on the market today that it can be very, very difficult to keep tabs on all the new ones. But, one manufacturer who has recently unveiled and started showing off its brand new line-up is Xiaomi, and while we previously looked at the Xiaomi 13 smartphone, today we're turning our attention to the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

This phone is a smaller, lighter version of the mainline Xiaomi 13, but still features many of the capabilities that make up that flagship phone. You still get the premium camera suite and a 120Hz AMOLED display, but this is powered instead by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, unlike the Xiaomi 13 that uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

But with quite a few differences between the two devices, you can take a look at the latest episode of Quick Look below, where we talk about the pros and cons of the Xiaomi 13 Lite, as well as sharing a few different facts about the smartphone.