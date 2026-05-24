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Fjord beats Coward, La Bola Negra to become Cannes 2026's Palme d'Or

The two war flicks were among the favourite together with Fatherland and Minotaur, but they also got recognised in other categories.

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"La Bola Negra or Coward". Of the 30+ movie critics we asked during our time in Cannes, those were by far the two top picks for potential Palm d'Or winners. However, and to the surprise of many, they both ended up taking home smaller, yet prestigious category awards, paving the way for Cristian Mungiu's Fjord to become Cannes 79's Palme d'Or.

While the Grand Prix went for Andreï Zviaguintsev's Minotaur, both Los Javis and Pawel Pawlikowski were recognized as best directors ex-aequo for La Bola Negra and Fatherland respectively. On the other hand, actors were also given in doubles, with Cowards' Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne picking up the male award, and All of a Sudden's Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto following suit with the female prize.

Fjord beats Coward, La Bola Negra to become Cannes 2026's Palme d'Or
Fjord.

Here's the full list of awards:

Feature Films

Palme d'or


Fjord
directed by Cristian Mungiu

Grand Prix


Minotaur
directed by Andreï Zviaguintsev

Best Director Prize (ex-æquo)


Javier Calvo & Javier Ambrossi
for La Bola Negra

Pawel Pawlikowski
for Fatherland

Fjord beats Coward, La Bola Negra to become Cannes 2026's Palme d'OrFjord beats Coward, La Bola Negra to become Cannes 2026's Palme d'Or
La bola negra & Fatherland.

Best Screenplay


Emmanuel Marre
for A Man Of His Time

Jury Prize


Das Geträumte Abenteuer (The Dreamed Adventure)
directed by Valeska Grisebach

Best Performance for an Actress


Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto
in All Of A Sudden directed by Hamaguchi Ryusuke

Fjord beats Coward, La Bola Negra to become Cannes 2026's Palme d'Or
Soudain (All of a Sudden).

Best Performance for an Actor


Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne
in Coward directed by Lukas Dhont

Fjord beats Coward, La Bola Negra to become Cannes 2026's Palme d'Or
Coward.

Short Films

Palme d'or


Para Los Contrincantes (For The Opponents)
directed by Federico Luis

Fjord beats Coward, La Bola Negra to become Cannes 2026's Palme d'Or
Para los Contrincantes.

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize


Everytime
directed by Sandra Wollner

Jury Prize


Elephants In The Fog
directed by Abinash Bikram Shah
1st film

Special Jury Prize


Iron Boy
directed by Louis Clichy

Best Actor


Bradley Fiomona Dembeasset
in Congo Boy directed by Rafiki Fariala

Best Actresses


Marina De Tavira, Daniela Marín Navarro, Mariangel Villegas
in Siempre Soy Tu Animal Materno directed by Valentina Maurel

Caméra d'or

Caméra d'or Prize


Ben'imana
directed by Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo
Un Certain Regard

La Cinef

First Prize


Laser-Gato (Laser-Cat)
directed by Lucas Acher
NYU, États-Unis

Second Prize


Silent Voices
directed by Nadine Misong Jin
Columbia University, États-Unis

Joint Third Prize


Aldrig Nok (Never Enough)
directed by Julius Lagoutte Larsen
La Fémis, France

Growing Stones, Flying Papers
directed by Roozbeh Gezerseh & Soraya Shamsi
Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Allemagne

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After attending the 79th Festival de Cannes ourselves, you'll soon find our full reviews on movies such as Fatherland, Coward, La Bola Negra, and Histoires de la Nuit (The Birthday Party), together with live impressions and more from the event.



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