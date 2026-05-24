Fjord beats Coward, La Bola Negra to become Cannes 2026's Palme d'Or

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"La Bola Negra or Coward". Of the 30+ movie critics we asked during our time in Cannes, those were by far the two top picks for potential Palm d'Or winners. However, and to the surprise of many, they both ended up taking home smaller, yet prestigious category awards, paving the way for Cristian Mungiu's Fjord to become Cannes 79's Palme d'Or.

While the Grand Prix went for Andreï Zviaguintsev's Minotaur, both Los Javis and Pawel Pawlikowski were recognized as best directors ex-aequo for La Bola Negra and Fatherland respectively. On the other hand, actors were also given in doubles, with Cowards' Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne picking up the male award, and All of a Sudden's Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto following suit with the female prize.

Fjord.

Here's the full list of awards:

Feature Films

Palme d'or

directed by Cristian Mungiu

Grand Prix

directed by Andreï Zviaguintsev

Best Director Prize (ex-æquo)

Javier Calvo & Javier Ambrossifor

Pawel Pawlikowski

for Fatherland

La bola negra & Fatherland.

Best Screenplay

Emmanuel Marrefor

Jury Prize

directed by Valeska Grisebach

Best Performance for an Actress

Soudain (All of a Sudden).

Virginie Efira and Tao Okamotoindirected by Hamaguchi Ryusuke

Best Performance for an Actor

Coward.

Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagneindirected by Lukas Dhont

Short Films

Palme d'or

Para los Contrincantes.

directed by Federico Luis

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

directed by Sandra Wollner

Jury Prize

directed by Abinash Bikram Shah1st film

Special Jury Prize

directed by Louis Clichy

Best Actor

Bradley Fiomona Dembeassetindirected by Rafiki Fariala

Best Actresses

Marina De Tavira, Daniela Marín Navarro, Mariangel Villegasindirected by Valentina Maurel

Caméra d'or

Caméra d'or Prize

directed by Marie-Clémentine DusabejamboUn Certain Regard

La Cinef

First Prize

directed by Lucas AcherNYU, États-Unis

Second Prize

directed by Nadine Misong JinColumbia University, États-Unis

Joint Third Prize

directed by Julius Lagoutte LarsenLa Fémis, France

Growing Stones, Flying Papers

directed by Roozbeh Gezerseh & Soraya Shamsi

Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Allemagne

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After attending the 79th Festival de Cannes ourselves, you'll soon find our full reviews on movies such as Fatherland, Coward, La Bola Negra, and Histoires de la Nuit (The Birthday Party), together with live impressions and more from the event.