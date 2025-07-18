Fixed is looking to snag the title as the most outrageously adult animated comedy of the year

Netflix has a few different animated shows that are quite mature in their themes, be it in the form of dealing with crushing depression and drug addiction like in Bojack Horseman, or the curious nature of puberty and grappling with hormones as is the case in Big Mouth. None of these get close to how twisted Fixed is looking to be.

This animated show revolves around a dog called Bull, who is hit with a major dilemma when he learns he has 24 hours before being neutered. This leads Bull to go on a major bender where he aims to get the best out of his balls before losing them completely, and frankly this leads to some scenes and moments you probably wish you didn't have scarred into your memory.

Fixed will be coming to Netflix as soon as August 13 and actually features quite a stacked cast including Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, and more. Check out the Red Band trailer below (this show will only get a Red Band trailer, believe us...) if you dare...