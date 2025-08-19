When the highly acclaimed creator of Samurai Jack (who is also behind Primal, among other truly remarkable animated adult series drenched in blood and nudity), Genndy Tartakovsky, produces an animated feature film for Sony, I am definitely one of those who marks the streaming release in my calendar and then settles down to watch it. Fixed has been released. Fixed is here. Netflix bought the exclusive rights to it and the premiere has taken place.

Hump Grandma's legs. Hump Grandma's legs. Hump Grandma's legs.

Fixed tells the story of Bull the dog and his less than child-friendly existence. Bull likes to hump, dreams of mating with the beautiful neighbour dog Honey, and spends his afternoons humping his grandmother's leg. This is because he loves the smell of her skin, which he says reminds him of an old tablecloth. Bull talks about pretty much one thing: genitals and mating. When his grandmother's old legs are not available for humping, Bull has no qualms about humping a boot, a fruit bowl, or a sofa cushion, and at the beginning of the film we see this in close-up, along with repeated sequences of Bull's rectum.

Needless to say, Fixed is not for younger audiences.

Everything is peaceful and joyful, and Bull is well on his way to finally mating with the exhibitionist, posh, and elegant neighbour dog Honey when his owner suddenly drops the ultimate bombshell: Bull is to be neutered. The testicles must go. The balls must be cut off, and Bull must spend 24 eventful hours letting his testes lead him through the city, where all sorts of toilet humour is delivered and experienced.

The humour is funny for the first 11 minutes, but then the rest is just repetition.

Fixed initially reminds me of Ren & Stimpy, which is the funniest thing I know when it comes to animated adult entertainment. Bull's facial expressions, his funny voice (Adam Devine from Workaholics) and the dirty jokes that rain down set just the right tone, which then becomes tiresome because the script for this film has only one thing to say, which is said over and over again: genitals are funny. And sure, dicks and balls can be funny, but not if it's done 12 times a minute for 86 minutes and without any finesse or twist. This is like a stand-up event where the comedian on stage just yells "penis" for 90 minutes, which makes it difficult for me to recommend Bull's pre-castration ritual.

