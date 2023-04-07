Five-foot tall Snorlax cushion is the perfect way to catch up on some sleep

HQ

If you're tired of sleeping in a bed and have been looking for a pocket monster alternative, the Japanese Premium Bandai store (thanks, Siliconera) has a solution just for you. Because the company has now revealed a massive five-foot tall Snorlax cushion that doubles as one of the biggest plushies you have probably ever seen.

The plush stands 150cm tall and will only set you back 72,000 JPY (approximately $542), and it even comes with a Poké Flute, so that you can wake up your massive Snorlax from its slumber.

As for when the massive plush will be available, it is currently up for pre-order, but will be officially shipping sometime in July 2023. Will you be picking one up?