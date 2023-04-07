Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pokémon Red/Blue

Five-foot tall Snorlax cushion is the perfect way to catch up on some sleep

The massive plush will only set you back $500.

If you're tired of sleeping in a bed and have been looking for a pocket monster alternative, the Japanese Premium Bandai store (thanks, Siliconera) has a solution just for you. Because the company has now revealed a massive five-foot tall Snorlax cushion that doubles as one of the biggest plushies you have probably ever seen.

The plush stands 150cm tall and will only set you back 72,000 JPY (approximately $542), and it even comes with a Poké Flute, so that you can wake up your massive Snorlax from its slumber.

As for when the massive plush will be available, it is currently up for pre-order, but will be officially shipping sometime in July 2023. Will you be picking one up?

Pokémon Red/Blue

