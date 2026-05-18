Five years later, Conor McGregor returns to UFC with a rematch against Max Holloway

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At the same time as the entire MMA community was following the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano first-ever fight, an event organised by Jake Paul's MVP and Netflix, with frequent criticism aimed at UFC, Dana White, UFC CEO, announced the return of Conor McGregor to fighting: he will have a rematch against Max Holloway on July 11, 2026.

The 37-year-old Irish super-star in UFC, who retired in 2021 to pursue an ultimately failed attempt at running for Irish presidency with a far-right programme akin to Donald Trump, is making his return next summer in UFC 329. Not where many would have expected, the White House event next month with Ilia Topuria, but against former BMF titleholder Max Holloway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on July 11.

It will be a rematch from their first fight in August 2013, when McGregor earned a unanimous victory in Boston, but torn his ACL. McGregor's last fight was in July 2021, losing by TKO to Dustin Poirier, and was scheduled for a fight against Michael Chandler in 2024 that got cancelled.