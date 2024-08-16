Five people charged following the death of Matthew Perry

HQ

The sudden death of the Friends star Matthew Perry in the autumn of last year came as a shock to many, and now five people are being charged with being involved in his death. They include Perry's assistant, a friend, a drug dealer and two doctors.

According to information from the prosecution, as per The New York Times, the five people collaborated to provide Perry with large amounts of drugs, made calls via encrypted chat, falsified documents regarding an alleged depression treatment, and also helped with injections.

Perry, who had been open about his addiction throughout his career, famously died in October of a ketamine overdose, and the suspects are now accused of deliberately exploiting his addiction and trying to profit from it. Two of the accused have also been remanded in custody and three are pleading guilty to the charges.