Five of the weirdest tech we've seen at CES 2026 (Part 1)

We've got boots on the ground at CES 2026, and if there's one thing the show continues to do better than anywhere else, it's reminding us that the future isn't always sleek, subtle, or serious. Between the meaningful breakthroughs are products that exist squarely in the "why not?" category: weird, wonderful ideas that somehow make sense once you see them in person (or not...). Here are some of the strangest (and most memorable) pieces of tech we've spotted so far.

Vinabot talking AI picture frame

Remember the moving portraits in Harry Potter that casually chatted with anyone who walked by? Vinabot is trying to make that fantasy real. This AI-powered picture frame turns a regular photo into a talking, animated character. Just upload an image and a short script, and suddenly your frame can hold a conversation. It's equal parts magical and mildly unsettling, which makes it feel perfectly at home at CES.

Music you can taste: Lollipop Star

CES has given us plenty of futuristic audio tech over the years, but Lollipop Star might be the only one you can eat... The candy uses bone conduction technology to play music through vibrations in your skull as you lick or bite it. Each lollipop is tied to a specific artist and flavor, including Ice Spice, Akon, and Armani White, and while the audio isn't exactly hi-fi, the experience is undeniably bizarre in the best way.

A knife that vibrates its way through dinner

The C-200 Ultrasonic Chef's Knife looks like a standard kitchen blade, until you turn it on. It vibrates 30,000 times per second, helping it glide through food with less resistance and less sticking. The vibrations are subtle enough that you don't feel them, but they make chopping smoother and faster. At $399, it's definitely not for casual cooks, but it might be the most unexpectedly practical weird gadget we've seen so far.

Digital nail polish that changes color on command

iPolish is bringing smart tech to your fingertips, literally. The company's press-on nails work with a small device and an app that lets you instantly change nail colors, with more than 400 shades to choose from. Instead of repainting your nails, you just pop them into the machine and switch colors digitally. It's beauty tech that feels slightly unnecessary and slightly brilliant, especially for anyone who changes their look as often as their clothes.

L'Oréal's LED face mask that looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

L'Oréal's new LED face mask is hard to ignore, and not just because it looks a little unsettling. Made from flexible silicone and lit with red and near-infrared LEDs, the mask is designed to smooth and tighten skin using light therapy. It clings to the face like a second skin, glowing with vein-like patterns that feel more cyberpunk than skincare. The company says it's coming in 2027, but it's already one of the eeriest beauty devices at the show.