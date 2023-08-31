Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor
news
Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's trailer 2 gets gory

Mr Cupcake chews a guy's face off, so there's that.

HQ

We got a look at the more horrifying side of Five Nights at Freddy's in the film's latest trailer, where we were finally and properly introduced to our favourite animatronics.

Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, and Mr Cupcake all star in the trailer, which begins with some vandals trying to loot the abandoned Freddy's location for anything they can get their hands on.

We also got some more plot details in the second trailer, giving us some insight into how the animatronics are coming to life and why they've got such a need to murder people in the most horrific of ways.

Check out the trailer below to get ready for Five Nights at Freddy's when it releases on the 27th of October.

HQ

