Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's spends another week at the top of the US box office

Newcomer Priscilla was unable to end its reign.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Five Nights at Freddy's is continuing to be a financial success for Blumhouse, with it spending another week at the top of the US box office.

The film adaptation of the popular video game series is expected to gross $17.8 million in its second weekend, with it passing $100 million in the US alone.

Things might have looked very different, however, if Dune: Part Two premiered this week as original intended. Instead, the much-anticipated film was delayed until 2024 due to the prohibition on its stars doing any promotion.

One film that did debut this week was the Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla. The drama didn't pose much of a threat to Five Nights at Freddy's though, as it's expected to gross around $5 million in its opening weekend.

Five Nights at Freddy's

Related texts



Loading next content