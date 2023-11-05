Five Nights at Freddy's spends another week at the top of the US box office

HQ

Five Nights at Freddy's is continuing to be a financial success for Blumhouse, with it spending another week at the top of the US box office.

The film adaptation of the popular video game series is expected to gross $17.8 million in its second weekend, with it passing $100 million in the US alone.

Things might have looked very different, however, if Dune: Part Two premiered this week as original intended. Instead, the much-anticipated film was delayed until 2024 due to the prohibition on its stars doing any promotion.

One film that did debut this week was the Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla. The drama didn't pose much of a threat to Five Nights at Freddy's though, as it's expected to gross around $5 million in its opening weekend.