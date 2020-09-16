Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach revealed for PS4 and PS5

An announcement that we never saw coming during the PlayStation 5 showcase was the reveal of Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach.

The indie horror title's brief reveal trailer almost had us leaping out of our seat mid-showcase and it rivaled Resident Evil Village in being the creepiest of the night (it seems that somebody was aware that Halloween is just right around the corner).

No release date was revealed but it was announced that Security Breach would be a console exclusive for the PS4 and PS5 for the first three months of its release.