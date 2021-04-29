Five Nights At Freddy's Security Breach has been pushed back to late 2021

You're watching Advertisements

The delays appear to be coming in thick and fast once again. Yesterday we reported that Resident Evil Re:Verse had been pushed back to summer 2021 and now it has been revealed that Five Nights At Freddy's Security Breach has also been delayed.

This is the second time that the game has been delayed. Initially it was due to release late 2020 before being moved to early 2021 and now it has been pushed to late 2021.

Developer Scott Cawthon confirmed the news on Reddit and posted: "As you all know, Security Breach was originally planned to come out at the end of 2020, but as we kept working on it and kept adding to it, it just kept getting bigger and bigger and needed more time to finish."

As an apology for this second delay, a free spin-off that is inspired by Streets of Rage has been released. The game is called Security Breach: Fury's Rage and it is available via Game Jolt. You can check it out here.

Thanks, IGN.