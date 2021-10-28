Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach gets a December 16 release date

HQ

Our concerns surrounding Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach were starting to escalate recently, as the end of the year was approaching, and we still didn't have a fixed release date following its delay in April. These fears were put to rest during last night's State of Play, however, as it was revealed that it will release on December 16.

Along with a brand-new gameplay trailer (which you can watch above), we also received some further details via a PlayStation Blog post. According to the blog, Security Breach will see you play as a young boy known as Gregory, who's trapped inside Freddy Fazbear's Mega Pizzaplex. Your goal here is, of course, to survive and you'll be hunted down by three creepy-looking animatronics. Bizarrely, Freddy Fazbear will act as a friend and not a foe here and will offer you shortcuts, tips, and warnings to help you escape an untimely doom.

As well as PS4 and PS5, Security Breach is also arriving on PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Xbox One.