Five Nights at Freddy's pixelated side-scroller leaks online

Since Five Nights at Freddy's first launched in 2014, we've had what feels like a metric tonne of sequels, spin-offs, and more content revolving around those darned animatronics and the reams of lore associated with them.

Now, we can add a 2D side-scroller to the mix. The leak of this new FNAF game first popped up on the series' subreddit, but was since taken down as many thought it was going against creator Scott Cawthon's wishes. However, Cawthon himself later said that there's "no need to keep it all hush-hush. It's okay!" he said. "Yes, I was trying to keep it a secret for a bit longer, but now that it's out, that's fine. This game has been in development for a really long time actually, and I'm really proud of the final product. It will be a 10th anniversary game!"

You can check out the trailer below. It appears to have a focus on Bonnie as they hunt down a father and son throughout the cursed pizzeria. Hopefully, now the cat is out of the bag we can get more details on this new game.