Five Nights at Freddy's movie begins filming

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie has begun filming, exciting fans of the horror franchise. The Five Nights at Freddy's movie was announced way back in 2015, but has been in somewhat of a development hell since then. Now, with a confirmed cast and the movie beginning filming, it seems we could finally be seeing it soon.

There's still no guarantee of when Five Nights at Freddy's will release, but if it is beginning filming this year we'd probably expect a release date of some time in 2024. Currently Matthew Lillard is set to star as William Afton, and Josh Hutcherson will play Mike Schmidt.

Jim Henson's Creature Shop will be behind making all the animatronics for the movie, which will hopefully combine to make a realistic and terrifying take on Freddy and the other mechanical characters from the game.

The initial hype around Five Nights at Freddy's has died somewhat, but the franchise still remains popular with games being released fairly consistently, so there will still likely be an audience for this movie whenever it releases.