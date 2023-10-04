Five Nights at Freddy's may already be a financial success

HQ

Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the most anticipated movies of this Halloween, but despite it not even being out in cinemas yet, Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions already believes it has made more than its budget back.

Speaking with Fortune, Blum revealed that this is due to the sale streaming of its streaming and theatrical distribution rights. Streamers and theatres are assuming this is going to be a popular movie, then, and all signs are pointing in that direction.

Not only do you have plenty of hardcore fans who want to see the story play out, but there are also those who are lining up to see Five Nights at Freddy's in somewhat of an ironic sense. Purely for the meme, as it were. No matter why you're seeing the movie, it's sure to put some cold cash in Blumhouse's pocket.