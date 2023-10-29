Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy's makes for an impressive $39.4 million debut at the US box office

It made $10.3 million in preview screenings alone.

As many predicted, Five Nights at Freddy's has made an impressive debut at the US box office, making $39.4 million in ticket sales in its first two days. This figure includes $10.3 million in preview screenings alone from Thursday night.

To put this success into perspective, fellow horror The Nun II opened to $32 million, The Exorcist: Believer opened to $28 million and Evil Dead Rise made $24.5 million during the same period.

The video game adaptation looks like it will go on to top the box office this weekend despite being in stiff competition from Killers of the Flower Moon and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

