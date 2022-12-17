Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's finds its lead actors

The upcoming movie based on the cult horror game finally seems to be starting production.

While a movie based on the cult horror game Five Nights at Freddy's was announced more than seven years ago, the production company Blumhouse has struggled to actually realize the project.

Script after script has been rejected, and directors have come and gone, but now things are finally moving in the right direction.

Deadline reports that Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games) have been chosen as the films two main leads, though what roles they will actually play hasn't been revealed yet.

The film adaption of Five Night at Freddy's is being directed by Emma Tammi, who was attached to the project back in October.

Five Nights at Freddy's

