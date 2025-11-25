Gamereactor

Five Nights at Freddy's and Scream star wants to join Star Wars, work with James Gunn again

Matthew Lillard would love to play someone like Han Solo or a superhero in the DCU.

HQ

After appearing in Scooby Doo, Scream, as well as Five Nights at Freddy's, Matthew Lillard appears to be a fan of starring in iconic IPs. Despite being a prolific actor, Lillard has two major franchises he'd love to star in that are kept firmly on his list.

"Two things I've been saying for years: I want to be in the Star Wars Universe, desperately, and I want to work again with James Gunn," Lillard told GamesRadar in a recent interview. "I have that on my list. I'm friends with James [Gunn]. I don't know why he hasn't called me yet. If Star Wars called, do I care if I'm a Stormtrooper? No. I mean, I'd rather be a Luke Skywalker than a Stormtrooper, or a Han Solo. Oh my God, if I could be Han Solo, that'd be incredible."

Despite being a well-known name in Hollywood, Lillard says that it's not as simple as just calling up executives and saying he wants to be in a franchise or project. "There's 20 people in this industry that can dictate what they do next and when they do it. I am not one of those people. And by virtue of the fact that I wait on bated breath for somebody to offer me another job or for the privilege to audition for another job to get that job. That's my journey. I don't get the power of yes or no. I just get 'Yes, please,'" he said.

Lillard will be making his return in Five Nights at Freddy's soon, and seems to have a pretty key role as the recurring villain William Afton. However, he's also appearing in the upcoming Scream films, and will have a role in a new Carrie show too.

