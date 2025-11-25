Five Nights at Freddy's and Scream star wants to join Star Wars, work with James Gunn again

HQ

After appearing in Scooby Doo, Scream, as well as Five Nights at Freddy's, Matthew Lillard appears to be a fan of starring in iconic IPs. Despite being a prolific actor, Lillard has two major franchises he'd love to star in that are kept firmly on his list.

"Two things I've been saying for years: I want to be in the Star Wars Universe, desperately, and I want to work again with James Gunn," Lillard told GamesRadar in a recent interview. "I have that on my list. I'm friends with James [Gunn]. I don't know why he hasn't called me yet. If Star Wars called, do I care if I'm a Stormtrooper? No. I mean, I'd rather be a Luke Skywalker than a Stormtrooper, or a Han Solo. Oh my God, if I could be Han Solo, that'd be incredible."

Despite being a well-known name in Hollywood, Lillard says that it's not as simple as just calling up executives and saying he wants to be in a franchise or project. "There's 20 people in this industry that can dictate what they do next and when they do it. I am not one of those people. And by virtue of the fact that I wait on bated breath for somebody to offer me another job or for the privilege to audition for another job to get that job. That's my journey. I don't get the power of yes or no. I just get 'Yes, please,'" he said.

Lillard will be making his return in Five Nights at Freddy's soon, and seems to have a pretty key role as the recurring villain William Afton. However, he's also appearing in the upcoming Scream films, and will have a role in a new Carrie show too.