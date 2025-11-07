Five Nights at Freddy's 2 might have won the strangest popcorn bucket design of 2025

HQ

Ever since Dune had us questioning what we were meant to stick in that sandworm hole, popcorn buckets have been a quick and easy way for movies to generate a bit more virality online. The upcoming horror flick Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is no different, and while this doesn't follow the weirdness of Dune and Deadpool & Wolverine's popcorn buckets, it still is a bit baffling.

As caught by a deleted user on Reddit, we see that the Five Nights at Freddy's popcorn bucket is made up of a main stage featuring our favourite animatronics. It doesn't seem like there's much space for any popcorn at first, then you notice the back wall is hollow and some snacks can fit in there.

It seems that this design has focused a lot more on giving fans a good collectible than giving them a serviceable popcorn receptacle. It looks like an absolute nightmare to put your hand in there, but maybe that's the point. A spooky springtrap to get caught in.

