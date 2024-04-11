Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has a release window

HQ

Blumhouse clearly isn't messing around when it comes to greenlighting popular projects. Five Nights at Freddy's proved to be a mega hit when it released last October, and following on from the box office Golden Freddy that the movie showed itself to be, few questioned whether we'd get a sequel.

Now, as per Deadline, we have official confirmation that not only is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 coming but that it is going to release in Autumn 2025. We'd expect another October release considering it's right around the corner from Halloween.

Whether lightning can strike twice for Five Nights at Freddy's is unknown. There will certainly be less hype around a sequel, but it does sound like a more promising movie, with more scares over the lore dumps we got in the first film.