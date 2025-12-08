Five Nights at Freddy's 2 can't quite beat the first movie but still puts in an impressive shift at the box office

HQ

While Zootropolis absolutely smashed expectations last weekend at the box office (especially in China, where the only Hollywood film that has it beat in the territory at the time of writing is Avengers: Endgame), a new animatronic face has entered the arena. Five Nights at Freddy's proved an absolute beast, but how has the sequel performed on its opening weekend?

Well, as per Box Office Mojo, we see the film did better than expected, raking in $109.1 million worldwide. However, this wasn't quite enough to surpass the original's opening weekend. Perhaps worse critic reviews or the added horror scared off some of the audience, but Blumhouse and Universal are still likely to consider this a successful weekend, with FNAF 2 outperforming the likes of Final Destination Bloodlines and Annabelle Comes Home.

Zootropolis 2 continues its ascent to be one of the most lucrative films of the year. Disney's animated sequel hit the $900 million mark this weekend just gone, and seems well on its way to surpass A Minecraft Movie and perhaps even Lilo & Stitch. Whether it can take the top spot from Ne Zha 2 is another kettle of fish, but Zootropolis 2 is doing very well in the Chinese market, becoming one of the best Hollywood movies in the region ever.