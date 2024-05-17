Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives next December

HQ

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has an official release date. The film is heading for theatres in well over a year from now, on the 5th of December, 2025. Following the success of the first film, we knew we were getting a sequel fairly quickly, but it seems we've still got a bit of a wait until we see it.

Plot details are unknown about the sequel, but there are plenty of games for it to be based on. We're likely going to see the return of Josh Hutcherson as Mike, and plenty of animatronics to spoil his night shifts.

It's a bit strange to see a horror film come out so close to Christmas, but then again Five Nights at Freddy's doesn't exactly leave you spooked for days on end. Perhaps we'll even see Freddy steal Christmas.

Thanks, Variety.