Five new stunning screenshots from Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life

One of the surprises during Microsoft's E3 press conference was a collaboration between Sea of Thieves and Pirates of The Caribbean in the upcoming adventure A Pirate's Life. While we did not get a whole lot of information from it, we got a teaser trailer, at least. Thanks to that, we know it includes a campaign with Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones, with a planned launch on June 22 when Season 3 also starts.

We will get to see actual gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended, which we previously have reported about. It starts at 19:00 and "will feature conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and our talented dev partners from around the world".

Check out the stunning images below. This really is a game that still looks really good even more than three years after it was originally launched.