LIVE
logo hd live | Xbox Games Showcase Extended
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Thieves
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Five new stunning screenshots from Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life

The game is set to appear during an extended look at Xbox's showcase tonight.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

One of the surprises during Microsoft's E3 press conference was a collaboration between Sea of Thieves and Pirates of The Caribbean in the upcoming adventure A Pirate's Life. While we did not get a whole lot of information from it, we got a teaser trailer, at least. Thanks to that, we know it includes a campaign with Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones, with a planned launch on June 22 when Season 3 also starts.

We will get to see actual gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended, which we previously have reported about. It starts at 19:00 and "will feature conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and our talented dev partners from around the world".

Check out the stunning images below. This really is a game that still looks really good even more than three years after it was originally launched.

Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves

Related texts

Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy