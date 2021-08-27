Five new stunning screenshots from Forza Horizon 5

HQ

Forza Horizon 5 was shown during Microsoft's Gamescom stream, in which we got to see plenty of new gameplay. Now Playground Games has also released five new screenshots in 4K resolution to let us all enjoy the insane graphics in all it's glory.

In Forza Horizon 5, we'll get to explore Mexico on four wheels, and we're promised a bigger world than ever before with more biomes (like deserts and jungles), improved seasons and further developed multiplayer. It launches on November 9 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.