Astro Bot

Five new levels and a PS5 Pro patch are coming to Astro Bot

The new Vicious Void Galaxy is going to provide some serious challenges.

HQ

Astro Bot is getting another lot of fresh challenge levels over the coming weeks, including one that's available to play right now. The GOTY award-winning platformer has been keeping up a steady stream of content since its release, which only seems to continue.

In the new Vicious Void Galaxy, we'll get five new challenge runs, with the titles and release dates below:


  • 13th of Feb: Tick-Tock Shock

  • 20th of Feb: Thrust or Bust

  • 27th of Feb: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

  • 6th of March: Hard to Bear

  • 13th of March: Armored Hardcore

A PS5 Pro patch for the game has also been released, which should improve resolution while keeping the game at a steady 60fps. You might need that improved visual clarity when jumping through these levels, as they're set to test your skills much more than the previously released Winter Wonder DLC, at least that's according to Team Asobi.

Astro Bot

