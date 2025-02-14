Five new levels and a PS5 Pro patch are coming to Astro Bot

HQ

Astro Bot is getting another lot of fresh challenge levels over the coming weeks, including one that's available to play right now. The GOTY award-winning platformer has been keeping up a steady stream of content since its release, which only seems to continue.

In the new Vicious Void Galaxy, we'll get five new challenge runs, with the titles and release dates below:



13th of Feb: Tick-Tock Shock



20th of Feb: Thrust or Bust



27th of Feb: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom



6th of March: Hard to Bear



13th of March: Armored Hardcore



A PS5 Pro patch for the game has also been released, which should improve resolution while keeping the game at a steady 60fps. You might need that improved visual clarity when jumping through these levels, as they're set to test your skills much more than the previously released Winter Wonder DLC, at least that's according to Team Asobi.