Five new Lego Pokémon sets have been unveiled, including Rayquaza, Arcanine, Munchlax, and more

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The partnership between The Pokémon Company and Lego has been a very successful affair already. When it was launched, only a trio of sets were shared, but then came a slate of child-friendly play-sets, while there were rumours of others on the horizon. Now these 'others' have been officially unveiled.

In total, five new sets have been announced and each will likely appeal to the older Lego fans out there, as they are designed to be models and design pieces more so than play-sets. There are dedicated models of Rayquaza, Arcanine, Munchlax, and a scaled-up version of a Red minifigure, plus a big Poké Ball that can be opened to reveal a battle scene involving Pikachu and Eevee minifigures.

Each of the sets are available to pre-order as of today, with the three Pokémon models launching on August 1 and the Red figure and Poké Ball following on October 1. As for the pricing and sizes of each set, you can see this information below.



Lego Pokémon Munchlax - 757 pieces - £59.99/€69.99



Lego Pokémon Arcanine - 1,190 pieces - £89.99/€99.99



Lego Pokémon Rayquaza - 1,083 pieces - £119.99/€129.99



Lego Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball - 2,339 pieces - £229.99/€259.99



Lego Pokémon Up-Scaled Red Minifigure - 930 pieces - £69.99/€79.99



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Will you be snagging either of the sets?

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