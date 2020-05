You're watching Advertisements

Do you live in a country in which Microsoft's Project xCloud preview is live? If so (if you have the application set up on your Android device, that is), you can now look forward to playing five new titles on the go. Five titles were just recently added to the program and these are Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Batman: Arkham Knight, Mortal Kombat X, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham and Pillars of Eternity.

